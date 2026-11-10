Spain: 69 candles lit at Toledo Cathedral for train crash victims

The royal couple joined victims' relatives for a solemn funeral Mass in Toledo's 13th-century cathedral, held nearly two weeks after one of Europe's deadliest rail disasters this century. Residents of Urda placed 69 candles near the altar, one for each person who died, and a 16th-century sculpture of Christ was brought from the town especially for the ceremony. Mourners gathered inside, where candles were burning in tribute to the dead. Spain's second fatal high-speed rail accident this year has left 69 people dead after a Renfe train collided with a stationary Iryo service near Urda on 28 October. The disaster prompted the resignations of the transport minister and the head of the railway operator, while European prosecutors have launched a fraud investigation into EU safety funds. Citing his refusal to attend religious ceremonies, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did not attend the funeral Mass, drawing criticism from opponents who accused him of dodging an angry public during an election campaign. With a general election scheduled for 29 November, the tragedy has intensified pressure on the government, while rail services were further disrupted by a train drivers' strike.