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Ousainou Darboe enters Gambian 2026 Presidential race

Ousainou Darboe, the head of the United Democratic Party, arrives with 18 others for their hearing at Gambia's supreme court in Banjul, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Gambia

The race for Gambia's presidency is heating up, as opposition leader Ousainou Darboe officially files his candidacy for the December 5 election.

The 78-year-old leader of the United Democratic Party submitted his nomination papers on Monday, backed by thousands of supporters dressed in the party's signature yellow.

This marks Darboe's sixth attempt at the presidency, after five previous unsuccessful bids.

Once a political ally of incumbent President Adama Barrow, the two fell out in 2019, setting the stage for a renewed political rivalry.

Darboe has described this as his final bid for the presidency, promising to tackle corruption, revive the economy and address the growing youth exodus to Europe.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission says it remains on track with the electoral calendar, with candidates expected to learn whether their applications have been approved by November 16.

The ruling National People's Party is also gaining support from other political figures, setting the stage for a competitive presidential contest.

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