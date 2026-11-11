COP31 activists demand better climate finance for Africa

Activists mounted demonstrations on the sidelines of the United Nations climate talks underway in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Various groups bringing awareness to a range of issues gathered in public spaces at the COP31 venue.

One group, Climate Action Network-International Africa or CAN Africa, was demanding need based finance for the continent.

BAM, the Belem-Antalya Mechanism for a Global Just transition, campaigns for greener societies, among other issues.

World leaders, delegates and climate activists on Monday kicked off talks in Turkey on curbing climate change, which in the last year has led to rising temperatures and deadly heat waves in Europe and beyond, and played a role in disasters such as the devastating floods in Nepal.

This U.N. climate summit — called the Conference of the Parties, or COP31 — comes as the war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, hiking global prices of gasoline, oil and products made with them, such as fertilizers and pesticides.

The disruption has pushed governments to rethink energy policies and increased investment in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

In a change from previous summits, Turkey and Australia are jointly holding this summit after the two jostled over which would be the host.

As a compromise, Turkey is the official host while Australia is leading the negotiations.

Both countries have come under criticism for their strong reliance on coal.