Over 20,000 Ethiopian Migrants cross into Djibouti in three weeks

Thousands of Ethiopian migrants are facing a humanitarian crisis in Djibouti, with food and water running dangerously low along the treacherous route to Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration says more than 20,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Djibouti since September 20. More than 3,000 are stranded in remote desert areas, struggling to survive without adequate supplies.

The IOM is providing emergency food, water and medical care, but migrants taking alternative routes are becoming harder to reach.

Meanwhile, Djibouti is also receiving Ethiopians returning from Yemen, adding to pressure on the country’s limited resources.

With conflict in Yemen driving further displacement, the IOM is urging the international community to provide urgent, sustained funding, warning that without more support, vital aid could be at risk.