Zimbabwean tycoon who died in helicopter crash laid to rest

Zimbabwe army soldiers saluted at the arrival of the caskets containing the remains of tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife.

The couple died alongside four other people in a helicopter crash a week ago. At his burial near Harare on Thursday, Chivayo was eulogised as an industrious businessman.

"In his later years, he took his ambitions across the continent meeting Heads of State in the region to discuss renewable energy and infrastructure with projects reaching towards Kenya, Tanzania and Eswathini. Sir Wicknell was generous. He was a philanthropist par excellence, he gave across every sector of the economy and to people of every profession," said Charles Tawengwa, the minister for Harare Province**.**

Although Chivayo maintained close links with Zimbawe's ruling elite, his influence went beyond Zimbabwe. His social media showed him rubbing shoulders with leaders in Eswatini, Kenya and Uganda.

In Zimbawe he was praised for his generosity but also drew cynicism for his close ties to the country's ruling party.

Famous for giving luxury vehicles and wads of cash to allies at highly publicised events, the 43-year-old's lavish lifestyle and extravagant handouts contrasted sharply with the economic hardship of ordinary Zimbabweans.