Thousands protest in Madagascar’s capital demanding president Andry Rajoelina resign

The unrest followed Rajoelina’s decision on Monday to dismiss Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and his government, but the president gave no sign he would step down despite growing calls for his departure. The demonstrations, which began on Thursday, have been fuelled by chronic power cuts and water shortages and intensified through social media. The United Nations human rights office said 22 people had been killed in clashes, blaming what it called a violent response by security forces, while more than 100 others have been injured. Authorities in Madagascar disputed the U.N. figures but have not released their own. A nighttime curfew remains in place in Antananarivo and other cities, as protesters, many wearing symbols borrowed from youth movements abroad, denounce widespread poverty and failing services. Madagascar, home to 31 million people, has seen poverty in urban areas rise sharply in recent years, with anger now directed at Rajoelina, who has been in power since 2019 and was re-elected last year in a contested vote.