Mandombe writing gains popularity in DRC amid controversy

A unique style of writing taught by a controversial church is gaining in popularity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The writing known as Mandombe has been integrated into the curriculum of the Kimbanguist church across the DRC.

Church leaders claim it has the potential to stir the creativity, spirituality and academic prowess of all Africans.

It is being taught in centres in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The script was devised in 1978 by David Wabeladio Payi. He says it was revealed to him in a dream by the spiritual leader Simon Kimbangu.

The writing has been integrated into the curriculum of the church originally founded by Simon Kimbangu in the 1920s.

The church has opened teaching centres in Angola, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo and other European countries. Those who use the unique script think it's beneficial to teach different forms of writing and language to young people.

The Kimbanguist Church has generated some international controversy. It was excluded from the World Council of Churches in 2021, for the belief that its founder was the incarnation of the Holy Spirit.

However, the church continues to grow in popularity... and leaders want their unique form of writing to be taught to all Africans.