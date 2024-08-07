Traditional Chinese sports captivate audiences at China House in Paris

Amid the fervor of the Paris Olympics where athletes are giving their all on the grand stage, the spotlight has also shone on traditional Chinese sports in France.

The China House on Saturday held a special event to showcase traditional Chinese sports, which drew in a diverse crowd of spectators from China, France, and beyond, eager to immerse themselves in these age-old practices.

A nine-year-old girl from France has been practicing Chinese Kung Fu for six years. Growing up under the influence of her father and elderly brother, the girl has developed a genuine passion and clear aspirations for the art of Chinese martial arts.

"Learning Kung Fu can protect myself. It's also a sport and make me more confident. Learning Kung Fu is also good to health, keeping me from illness. I learn with my dad and elder brother. They first learned it and I like it. I will keep practicing Kung Fu," said the girl.

The event was not just about martial arts demonstrations. It also offered hands-on experiences with traditional sports like Cuju (an ancient form of football) and Touhu, or pitch-pot (an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot) along with engaging activities such as Chinese calligraphy, seal carving, and lacquer fan crafting.

More than 30 French teenagers and their parents formed teams to participate in various activities and friendly competitions. Through informative and interactive sessions, the event not only showcased the vibrant history of traditional Chinese sports but also fostered a sense of unity, teamwork, and mutual appreciation, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and shared success.

Volunteers at the event are university students from Hong Kong, who are responsible for introducing Chinese traditional sports and culture to visitors from around the world.

"We talk with many foreigners, letting them know more about Chinese culture," said a volunteer.

The event at the China House in Paris served not only as a celebration of beauty and significance of traditional Chinese sports but also as a bridge for cultural exchange, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds through the universal language of sports.