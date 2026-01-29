‘Patience pays off’: Doechii reflects on breakthrough Grammy win

With the Grammy Awards just days away, one of 2025's big winners - rapper Doechii - has been looking back at her big night last February.

"I think that after that moment, not only did a lot of people tap in and discover my music afterwards, but I felt inspired to just give more. To give more, to create more, and to reach more people, to say more things. And just create. I just felt inspired," said the musician, speaking in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

"Patience pays off, and not quitting, consistency pays off," said Doechii, who won best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal."

"I feel like so many artists need to hear that, and that's what 'Anxiety' and these nominations represent for me, just persistence that it works, and you can be a star, and I want artists to be inspired by that, and my fans."

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. joined Doechii to preview this year's award show, which is taking place on Sunday.

"We are not going to dictate what happens with music. Music is going to dictate what happens with us as an organization. So when you see Latin music and just the excitement around it, and you see the music coming from the continent of Africa, and as you said, K-pop, and India, and the Middle East - all the different music deserves to be honored and respected."

"I think it's a historic year," said the show's executive producer, Ben Winston. "Three hip hop artists in album of the year, in Kendrick, Tyler, The Creator and Clipse. And yes, I think Latin album is going to be given out on the show this week. I think that will be something we do."

"I know we featured Burna Boy last year in a real global music moment. So without question, we're really always trying to reflect where music is, where the world is and doing the best that we can."