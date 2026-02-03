South Africa’s Tyla secures second Grammy win

South African pop star Tyla has claimed another major milestone in her fast-rising career, winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer earned the honour with her track Push 2 Start, edging out strong competition from leading African acts including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr, as well as Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo.

The victory marks Tyla’s second win in the category, following her 2024 success with the international hit Water, which propelled her onto the global stage and cemented her reputation as one of Africa’s most influential new voices.

Speaking after receiving the award, Tyla expressed gratitude and pride in representing the continent, describing the moment as surreal. She also highlighted the growing global visibility of African musicians and said she hopes to see even more artists from the region recognised on international platforms.

Her win quickly sparked widespread reactions online, with fans across Africa and beyond celebrating the achievement. Social media users in South Africa led the praise, with many applauding her role in showcasing the country’s music to global audiences. Some Nigerian fans voiced disappointment that their favourite artists missed out on the award, though several still acknowledged Tyla’s success and influence.

In a moment recognising Africa’s musical heritage, the Recording Academy honoured the late Nigerian pioneer Fela Kuti with a Lifetime Achievement Award, nearly three decades after his death. Widely credited with creating Afrobeat, Kuti remains one of the continent’s most influential musical figures.

The night underscored the expanding influence of African artists within global music, as performers from across the continent continue to gain recognition on one of the industry’s biggest stages.