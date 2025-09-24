Nigerian music star Davido joins Grammy voting academy

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has officially become a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards.

As a member, Davido will now help decide winners in music’s most prestigious categories. Speaking on the milestone, he said:

“Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process. It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season. I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting.”

Davido’s inclusion follows a wider push by the Recording Academy to broaden and diversify its membership, a trend that has increased representation from African artists and other international acts.

Davido has previously received multiple Grammy nominations, including three in 2024. His 2025 nod came for his collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay on Sensational, which was up for Best African Music Performance but lost to Tems’ Love Me Jeje.