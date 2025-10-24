Davido meets Macron in Paris, sparks global buzz over vision for a better world

Nigerian music and Afrobeats star Davido has met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, marking a moment that highlights his expanding global influence beyond music.

On October 23, 2025, the Afrobeats star posted photos from the meeting on his X–Twitter page, saying, “ It was an honor meeting @EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world.”

What are the socials saying?

The post has garnered varied reactions amongst X users. While fans commended and praised Davido as a proud representative for Nigeria on the world stage, others questioned the symbolism of connecting with a Western leader, given the historical context.

@0xx_Olu - "You no share give tinubu make country better, na France president you dey give idea"

@BabyofAfrica - "You’re embracing someone your fellow African is running away from make it make sense No one is saying don’t associate but read the damn atmosphere & tension… Good luck"

@Criptoked - "After God na Davido after Davido before Jesus Christ"

@_marachiii - "President of French Republic??? That's crazyyy Wizkid can't relate."

@Blacqskinz - "I love Davido , but sorry to interrupt you, you didn’t discuss anything that will change the world with oga emma of France. Just caption the post with “It was honor to meet Oga emma” simple."

French President Emmanuel Macron -L , Nigerian musician Davido-M @davido

Despite differing views, this meeting reinforces Davido's role not only as a top artist but also as a cultural and political influencer.

It is, however, unclear whether the subject for discussion will be addressed during this meeting.

This is not their first engagement; Macron attended a Nigerian cultural event in 2018 where Davido performed, underscoring the singer’s lasting prominence in international cultural diplomacy.