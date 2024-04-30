Nigerians pick sides as Wizkid and Davido clash online

Two of Nigeria's most famous musicians, Wizkid and Davido, have set social media ablaze with a verbal battle, captivating fans in and across the nation.

The rivalry between these two afrobeat superstars, each commanding millions of followers globally, has divided Nigerian music enthusiasts into fervent camps: "Team Wizkid" or "Team Davido".

The latest clash erupted on Monday night when fans on the social media platform X implored Wizkid to drop a new track. In response, Wizkid posted a widely circulated video of a man (alleged to be Davido) pleading on his knees for a favour, challenging his fans to replicate the same level of pleading if they wanted him to release the new song.

Although speculation has arisen that the subject of the video could be Davido, the 31-year-old star has yet to address the rumours.

Davido retaliated to Wizkid's provocation on Monday night, stating he refuses to squander his influence on "someone whose career was revived only to fade away again."

This social media spat has not only garnered attention online but has also sparked debates among fans on various platforms and offline interactions.

As supporters of both artists continue to passionately defend their idols, popular music channel Hip TV has initiated a poll on X to determine the victor of this verbal bout.

Wizkid and Davido are undeniably two of Africa's most celebrated music icons, boasting multiple MTV and BET awards and boasting collaborations with international megastars like Drake, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj.