Nigerian security forces kill 30 gunmen in counter-attack in northwest

Nigerian security forces have killed at least 30 gunmen after armed attacks in the country’s northwest, authorities said on Thursday.

A joint police and military operation took place on Wednesday after hundreds of armed men attacked several villages the previous evening.

Three police officers and two soldiers died during the counter-attack.

In recent months, the mineral rich northwestern and north-central regions of Nigeria have seen an uptick in attacks by armed gangs on local communities, leaving hundreds dead or injured.

Bandit groups are known for mass killings and kidnappings for ransom in the country's conflict-battered north. Most of the groups are made up of former herders in conflict with settled communities.

Dozens of armed groups take advantage of the limited security presence in the northwest, carrying out attacks on villages and along major roads. Kidnappings for ransom have become a lucrative way for bandit groups to fund other crimes and control villages.

Aside from the conflict in the country's north-central and northwest, Nigeria is battling to contain an insurgency in the northeast where some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million displaced, according to the United Nations.