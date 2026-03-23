Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Nigerians in Lagos grapple with rising pump prices

An attendant sells fuel at a petrol station in Lagos , Nigeria, Monday, Jan. 2, 2012   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerians in Lagos are grappling with rising pump prices, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global oil supply and push up living costs.

At gas stations across the city, petrol was priced at above 1,000 naira (US$0.73) per liter on Monday, after the latest increase last Friday.

"I never expected it. I thought it would be coming down," said Adegbola Isaac, a driver.

The spike follows a surge in global oil prices, with shipments disrupted through key routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global energy supply.

Global gasoline and diesel markets have tightened, with supply concerns driving up prices and reshaping trade flows, according to industry data.

Nigeria, despite being an oil producer, relies heavily on imported refined fuel, leaving it exposed to international price shocks.

For many Lagos residents already facing high living costs, the conflict's impact is now being felt at the fuel pump and in daily expenses.

"Now spending has really gone up, and income for salary has not really gone up, and it has been very terrible for everybody," said resident Paul Joshua, who works as a project manager.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..