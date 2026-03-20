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Nigerian Muslims mark End of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr prayers

Nigerian familiies marking end of Ramadan   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Muslims in Nigeria and around the world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and ushered in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Friday with prayers.

Eid prayers are an important part of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Fitr. These prayers are typically performed in congregation in a mosque or an open area.

The Islamic calendar is lunar and depends on the sighting of the moon, an event that Muslim religious authorities often disagree on.

Muslims believe that fasting during Ramadan teaches self-discipline, self-control, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

In addition to fasting, Muslims increase their prayers and acts of charity during Ramadan.

Additional sources • AP

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