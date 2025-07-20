Nigeria: at least nine dead in gunman attack in Zamfara State

Nine dead, and many more missing.

A deadly armed attack in Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria on Friday has left at least nine people dead.

Many more, with local testimonies oscillating between 15 and "at least one hundred" people were abducted by the gunmen.

Such attacks are a common occurence in the region, with many targeting farmers, schools and villages, increasing insecurity and making travel unsafe.

Gunmen frequently storm villages and farms or attack schools and colleges, abducting students.

In 2021, over 300 girls were abducted by assailants from a school in Zamfara state, before later being released for a ransom payment from authorities.

Similar attacks also frequently take place in central Nigeria.

Nigeria's military and security forces regularly launch counter-attacks, but have so far struggled to contain the violence in the region.