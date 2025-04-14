Scores killed in attack by gunmen in central Nigeria

Monday's attack comes exactly one week after another raid claimed 52 lives.

Gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers raided two villages in Plateau state's Bassa district before shooting and hacking their victims. At least 51 bodies were recovered by rescue teams.

Dozens more were injured. A resident interviewed by Reuters said a mass burial was conducted for the victims.

Plateau - in Nigeria's centre - is one of the country's most ethnically diverse states. Inter-communal fights pitting mostly Christian farmers and predominantly Muslim herders are common.

Amnesty International said the gunmen also destroyed and looted homes. In a statement, the organization blamed 'inexcusable' security failures for Monday's attack.