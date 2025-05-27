Boko Haram resurgence: the Nigerian army's constant challenges

The upsurge in Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria has once again alarmed the region. Since the beginning of the year, the Islamist extremists have carried out numerous incursions into military bases, sabotaged roads, and targeted civilian communities.

Despite the armed forces' victory speeches, the situation remains difficult to contain, reviving fears of a return to the insecurity of past years.

Since its inception in 2009, Boko Haram has fought against Western education and sought to impose a radical version of Islamic law. This conflict, Africa's longest-running, has killed approximately 35,000 civilians and displaced more than two million people, according to the UN. The latest attack, last week in the village of Gajibo, Borno State, killed nine members of a local militia supporting the army, underscoring the growing intensity of the fighting.

A fragmentation of the terrorist group

Boko Haram has split into two main factions. The first, backed by the Islamic State, is called the West Africa Province (ISWAP). It has scored several military victories this year, killing soldiers and seizing weapons in targeted attacks on military positions, including nighttime operations often carried out with modified drones.

The second, Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS), carries out less targeted attacks, targeting both civilians and suspected collaborators, including through kidnappings for ransom.

According to experts, ISWAP's capabilities, bolstered by decentralized strategies and supported by external alliances, allow it to mount simultaneous attacks on multiple fronts. These sophisticated tactics, combined with an influx of external resources, significantly elevate the threat level.

An understaffed and vulnerable army

Military bases in the region suffer from a chronic shortage of personnel and resources. Often located in remote areas, they are easily targeted. During recent attacks, outnumbered soldiers have been forced to retreat, leaving the insurgents to seize weapons and heavy equipment. The slow pace of reinforcements, particularly in the form of air support or additional troops, further weakens the position of the regular forces, which are struggling to cope with an increasingly structured threat.

Veterans and local workers also testify to the continued presence of former militants, who remain active under the guise of repentance, fueling a logistical support network for the insurgents.

An anvil on the past

At its peak in 2013-2014, Boko Haram controlled an area the size of Belgium, abducting more than 270 young girls in Chibok. Although largely weakened, the group is gradually regaining ground, raising fears of a return to similar chaos in the region. Borno Governor Babagana Zulum warns of these setbacks, denouncing the frequent disbanding of military units without sufficient coordination.

Faced with this critical situation, military and political leaders are calling for a strengthening of the defense forces' capabilities. On the ground, senior commanders are promising increased deployment to address the growing threat. The fight against Boko Haram therefore remains a race against time, as violence continues to mark daily life in this region mired in conflict.