Nigeria ruling party endorses Tinubu for 2027 election

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress has endorsed President Bola Tinubu to run for a second and final term in office. The announcement came Thursday during a party summit in Abuja, marking the second anniversary of Tinubu’s presidency.

The 73 year old, won the last election in February 2023. His two main challengers claimed the vote was rigged, but their legal challenges were dismissed. Tinubu has maintained that he won fairly.

The APC says it wants Tinubu to continue the economic reforms his government launched—measures that include ending a decades-old fuel subsidy and liberalising the exchange rate.

While these policies have drawn praise from credit rating agencies and the IMF, they’ve also led to soaring inflation and a deep cost-of-living crisis.

Despite criticism over economic hardship and insecurity, Tinubu remains influential—such as when he met French President Emmanuel Macron in 2024 as part of efforts to boost international partnerships.

The opposition, meanwhile, remains divided and weakened by high-profile defections.