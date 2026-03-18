Prince and Princess of Wales meet Nigerian President at Windsor

he Prince and Princess of Wales met with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor on Wednesday morning.

It's the first Nigerian state visit to the UK in 37 years.

On Thursday, Tinubu is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and members of the Nigerian community abroad, according to the official schedule.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who is of Nigerian descent, has repeatedly publicly criticised the country she was raised in over corruption and violence.

The last Nigerian state visit to the UK took place in 1989, although Tinubu was received by Charles in September 2024.

Nigeria is part of the Commonwealth, while Britain is home to a massive Nigerian diaspora

His trip comes a day after Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri was hit by coordinated blasts by suspected suicide bombers, killing 23 and wounding more than 100 others.