Madagascar: 13 charged in plot to kill interim leader Randrianirina

Madagascar has charged 13 suspects, including a general, over an alleged plot to assassinate interim leader Michael Randrianirina, as the country grapples with political unrest following last year’s protests.

Randrianirina came to power in October following youth-led protests that forced his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina, to step down.

State prosecutor Narindra Navalona Rakotoniaina said 11 suspects have been placed in detention, while arrest warrants have been issued for others linked to the alleged assassination plot targeting the 52-year-old leader.

“It should be noted that senior officers are among those involved in this case, including a general who has already spoken publicly and expressed his intention to take part in a coup,” she said.

Rakotoniaina did not name the general but confirmed that Colonel Patrick Rakotomamonjy was among those who had “designed and organised” the operation. Rakotomamonjy previously held a director-level position at the presidency until his dismissal in January.

Investigators uncovered WhatsApp messages exchanged between the suspects, and some have admitted that funds from their personal accounts were used to finance the plot, the prosecutor added.

Searches carried out at the suspects’ homes also led to the discovery of large sums of money and weapons.

The alleged plot comes amid ongoing political turmoil, after mass protests over water and electricity shortages forced former president Rajoelina to flee the country.

Randrianirina, whose military unit backed the protesters, has pledged to hold elections by the end of 2027. However, his initial government drew criticism for including members of the political elite.

In March, he announced the formation of a new government after dissolving his cabinet earlier in the month, once again excluding representatives from the Gen Z youth movement that played a key role in Rajoelina’s downfall.