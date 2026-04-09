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President of Madagascar declares state of emergency over fuel supply concerns

FILE - CAPSAT military unit commander Col. Michael Randrianirina is seen in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 14, 2025.   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Madagascar

Madagascar has declared state of emergency over concerns about energy supplies to the Indian Ocean nation.

President Randrianirina has signed a decree authorising the government to take emergency measures to secure fuel supplies, including requisitioning stocks. If necessary, authorities can also suspend the automatic price adjustment mechanism currently in place. It sets the cost of petrol based on its purchase price on the international market.

Most of the island’s electricity is generated from oil and it depends on fuel imported from Oman, just south of the Strait of Hormuz, currently closed by Iran.

While Madagascar hasn’t yet seen any disruption in supply, the government warned that the ongoing war in the Middle East could lead to “disruptions in daily life, the economy, and the functioning of public services.”

Power and fuel shortages in Madagascar last year led to nationwide protests that resulted in an overthrow of the government.

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