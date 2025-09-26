Nighttime curfew imposed in Madagascar after violent service delivery protests

After violent protests erupted in Madagascar on Thursday, the government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital.

It says this will remain in place until public order is restored.

Hundreds of mostly young people took to the streets of Antananarivo despite a government ban, angry over persistent power outages and water shortages.

As they barricaded road with burning tyres and rocks, the police used rubber bullets and tear gas to quash the demonstrations.

By the afternoon there were reports of looting at various retailers, appliance stores, and banks across the capital.

Several stations of the country's new cable car system were also set on fire.

Local media reported on Thursday that three homes of politicians known to be close to President Andry Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters.

Hospital sources say at least five people were killed in the unrest, which quickly escalated into one of the biggest challenges faced by the president in years.

Security forces claim that bad actors are taking advantage of the demonstrations to destroy property, while legislators have tried to frame the movement as a plot.

Madagascar is one of the world’s poorest countries despite its vast natural resources, with 75 per cent of people living below the poverty line.

Power cuts often leave homes and businesses without electricity for over 12 hours.