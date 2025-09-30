Madagascar: Protesters return to the streets despite government dismissal

Protesters returned to the streets of Madagascar on Tuesday despite President Andry Rajoelina's latest decision to dissolve the government.

Rajoelina appeared on state television late Monday to announce his government's dismissal.

“Your demands have been heard, and I apologise if there are members of the government who have not done the work that the people expected,” Rajoelina said.

He also called for dialogue with young people, who have been driving protests over water and power shortages.

But the president's speech was not enough to appease anger and hundreds of young protesters were marching in the capital and across the country on Tuesday, for a fourth day of demonstrations.

Many placards displayed slogans directly aimed at Rajoelina, with some even calling for his resignation.

These Gen-Z led protests are some of the largest that Madagascar has seen in years, and the most serious challenge Rajoelina has faced since his re-election in 2023.

In response, the government has imposed a nighttime curfew in Antananarivo since Thursday and in other major cities since Friday.

On the ground, police also repeatedly used teargas and fired rubber bullets at demonstrators.

The United Nations said at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 injured during the demonstrations.

“I urge the security forces to desist from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and to immediately release all arbitrarily detained protesters," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement on Monday

The Malagasy ministry of foreign affairs has disputed these figures.

The current movement in Madagascar has mirrored recent youth-led anti-government protests in Nepal and Kenya.