Top Madagascar court confirms Rajoelina's re-election as president

Madagascar's Constitutional Court has confirmed President Andry Rajoelina's re-election after a contentious vote two weeks ago.

Rajoelina secured 59% of the votes, securing a third term. The court dismissed opposition complaints about vote credibility, despite a low 46% turnout and most opposition parties boycotting.

The head of the Constitutional Court, Florent Rakotoarisoa, stated, "Andry Rajoelina is elected as the president of the Republic of Madagascar." Ten out of 13 contenders withdrew, expressing concerns about election credibility and urging supporters not to vote.

The court rejected attempts to annul Rajoelina's bid. The president's two main rivals, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and ex-President Marc Ravalomanana, received 14% and 12% of the votes, respectively.

The election was marked by protests and clashes, with the opposition accusing Rajoelina of unfair electoral conditions.