Ivorian diaspora in Paris demands free and inclusive elections ahead of October vote

Four months ahead of Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election, the Ivorian diaspora is mobilizing in Paris, and calling for democratic and inclusive elections.

This rally was organized by the Youth of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (JPDCI), the main opposition party.

Handrey Fanoux was at the rally:

“It's important for me to be here to support my party and to show the whole of Côte d'Ivoire that, even if we're abroad, we participate in the expression of democracy in the country where we live.”

The demonstrators are protesting the exclusion of their presidential candidate, Tidjane Thiam, from the electoral list for the October vote.

"Precisely our concern is that the president refuses to include our leader on the electoral list," says Mélanie N'dri Amoin. "And that won't please us. Not at all, really not at all."

Mickael Kadji, is Vice President of JPDCI diaspora:

“This election must be inclusive, and all political party presidents must be able to stand, so that at the end of the day, the winner truly represents the president of our country, which is Côte d'Ivoire.”

Beyond support their candidate, the party is speaking out against a climate of repression and fear in the West African country in the run up to the election.

"We no longer have the right to demonstrate properly," Kadji says. "The president of the student JPDCI was arrested two days ago. The president of the rural JPDCI was also arrested. So we no longer have the right to speak out in Côte d'Ivoire.

"Young people just want democracy and peaceful elections. Côte d'Ivoire has never had peaceful elections. Today, in Côte d'Ivoire, when we talk about October, everyone is afraid. The population is frightened. You only have to hear 'October 2025.' We were born, and until now, we've never known peaceful elections. We want it to start now."

For these members of the Ivorian diaspora, there can be no lasting peace without electoral justice. They are calling for a free, peaceful and inclusive election to write a new democratic page for Côte d'Ivoire.