Yinka Shonibare explores identity and hybridity in new Madagascar exhibition

A visitor looks at sculptures made of fibreglass and handpainted by Artist Yinka Shonibare during a photocell for his Suspended States exhibition at Serpentine South in London   -  
Copyright © africanews
Frank Augstein/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Madagascar

A giant in the world of visual art arrives in Madagascar. His name: Yinka Shonibare. The Anglo-Nigerian artist brings his powerful new exhibition “Safiotra [Hybridities]” to Fondation H, opening April 11th.

At the heart of the show: identity—an issue deeply rooted in Malagasy society and still widely debated today.

Shonibare is known for his bold use of wax fabric—a textile with a complex history. Originally a Dutch import inspired by Indonesian techniques, it's now seen globally as a symbol of African identity and pan-Africanism. Through this fabric, Shonibare explores themes of cultural appropriation, identity construction, and transformation.

Preparations at Fondation H are in full swing. Among the striking pieces already revealed: a wax-dressed astronaut carrying traditional Malagasy objects—including a valiha—a powerful symbol of cultural convergence and forward-looking identity.

To accompany the exhibition, Fondation H will host two days of public programming: a roundtable on identity in motion, a performance by slam poet Orad, and a show titled “Beyond Borders” led by Harivola Rakotondrasoa.

