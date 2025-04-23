Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Emmanuel Macron starts two-day visit to Madagascar

Emmanuel Macron starts two-day visit to Madagascar
Residents wait for French President Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Madagascar

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Madagascar on Wednesday for a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing France's presence in the Indian Ocean.

Macron isis the first French president to visit the former colony since Jacques Chirac in 2005.

As France loses its influence in the Sahel, its leaders have been turning to east and southern Africa to strengthen ties.

Madagascar with a population of 30 million is an important French-speaking country .

Uncomfortable topics

Macron's intinerary includes a meeting with his counterpart Andry Rajoelina, followed by agreement signings and meetings with business leaders.

Some uncomfortable discussions are also expected to take place between Macron and his host.

Antananarivo claims the resource-rich Scattered Islands which remained under French control after independence. The French presidency said that that the issue would be 'discussed' during the visit.

A section of the Malagasy public want Paris to surrender the islands, something France has been reluctant to do.

President Macron has however pledged to support the return of cultural artifacts stolen from the island country.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..