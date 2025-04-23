Emmanuel Macron starts two-day visit to Madagascar

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Madagascar on Wednesday for a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing France's presence in the Indian Ocean.

Macron isis the first French president to visit the former colony since Jacques Chirac in 2005.

As France loses its influence in the Sahel, its leaders have been turning to east and southern Africa to strengthen ties.

Madagascar with a population of 30 million is an important French-speaking country .

Uncomfortable topics

Macron's intinerary includes a meeting with his counterpart Andry Rajoelina, followed by agreement signings and meetings with business leaders.

Some uncomfortable discussions are also expected to take place between Macron and his host.

Antananarivo claims the resource-rich Scattered Islands which remained under French control after independence. The French presidency said that that the issue would be 'discussed' during the visit.

A section of the Malagasy public want Paris to surrender the islands, something France has been reluctant to do.

President Macron has however pledged to support the return of cultural artifacts stolen from the island country.