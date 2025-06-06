Brazil's Lula da Silva calls Israel's Gaza offensive 'premediated genocide'

Arriving at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday, Brazil's President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva received a warm welcome from President Macron and his wife Brigitte, despite the late spring rain showers.

His visit was aimed at persuading President Macron to back a free trade deal between the European Union and the South American trade block, Mercosur. But during a joint press conference at the Palace, Lula's mind was on the Middle East and he struck out at Israel and its ongoing onslaught on Gaza, calling on the international community to put an end to what he labelled 'premeditated genocide.'

"We cannot continue to have the UN calling for a ceasefire and not have a ceasefire respected. So people, we are still seeing genocide in front of us every single day, every single day. Yesterday 95 people have died, all innocent and civilians. Not a single one was a Hamas leader.

"But then, honestly, I don't even speak as the President of Brazil, I speak as a human being. We cannot accept a war that does not exist, but rather a premeditated genocide by an extreme right-wing leader who is waging a war, including against the interests of his own people. Because Israel, the Jewish people, are not interested in this war either."

It's not the first time the Brazilian leader has claimed a genocide is being committed in Gaza. He's been a frequent critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza and last year compare it to the Holocaust .

Brazil has joined South Africa in accusing Israel at the International Criminal Court in the Hague of violating its obligations under the genocide convention.

EU-Mercosur trade

Trade wasn't entirely forgotten and Lula told reporters that he is committed to getting a deal between Mercosur and the EU over the line during his impending rotating presidency of the South American trading bloc.

"I want to tell you that I will not leave the presidency of Mercosur without concluding the agreement with the European Union," Lula said, turning then to Macon and adding "therefore, my dear friend, open your heart to the possibility of making this agreement with our beloved Mercosur."

French farmers are strongly opposed to the deal, warning that it could devastate the country's beef, poultry and sugar industries, and unmine European efforts at food security. They also claim that genetically modified grains from Mercosur would leave European farmers unable to compete.