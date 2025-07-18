Welcome to Africanews

Brazilian president slams Trump for threatening 50% tariffs

Brazilian president slams Trump for threatening 50% tariffs
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the opening of the 60th Congress of the National Union of Students, in Goiania, Goias state, Brazil, 17 July 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Brazil

The tone aimed at US president Donald Trump from Rio de Janeiro on Thursday was sharp.

Speaking on a recorded national statement, Lula da Silva criticized the United States for what he called "unacceptable blackmail" following failed trade talks, accusing Trump’s government of making false claims about Brazil’s trade practices and threatening national institutions.

The president also condemned Brazilian politicians who support the U.S. stance, labelling them "traitors to the nation," and defended Brazil’s commitment to peace, multilateralism, and the interests of its people.

Trump’s move this time is overtly political, targeting the Brazilian Supreme Court trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of his who was charged for his alleged role in trying to overturn his 2022 election loss.

The court’s prosecution of US-based social media companies failing to comply with local laws was also mentioned by Trump in a public letter as a reason to hike Brazil’s trade tariffs.

The US Census Bureau said the country had a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year.

