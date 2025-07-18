Brazilian president slams Trump for threatening 50% tariffs

The tone aimed at US president Donald Trump from Rio de Janeiro on Thursday was sharp.

Speaking on a recorded national statement, Lula da Silva criticized the United States for what he called "unacceptable blackmail" following failed trade talks, accusing Trump’s government of making false claims about Brazil’s trade practices and threatening national institutions.

The president also condemned Brazilian politicians who support the U.S. stance, labelling them "traitors to the nation," and defended Brazil’s commitment to peace, multilateralism, and the interests of its people.

Trump’s move this time is overtly political, targeting the Brazilian Supreme Court trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of his who was charged for his alleged role in trying to overturn his 2022 election loss.

The court’s prosecution of US-based social media companies failing to comply with local laws was also mentioned by Trump in a public letter as a reason to hike Brazil’s trade tariffs.

The US Census Bureau said the country had a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year.