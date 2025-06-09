Land convoy leaves Tunisia for Gaza, in an effort to break Israel's siege

Hundreds of volunteers left Tunisia on Monday in a land convoy heading towards Gaza, hoping to break Israel’s blockade on the territory.

The "Soumoud" convoy, which means "steadfastness" in Arabic, aims to alleviate the suffering of besieged Gaza residents, and to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Several Tunisian organisations participated in the initiative, including youth groups.

"This is a noble initiative to raise youth awareness, to say that we are conscious youth and that we deliver our message in a noble way. And may God help our brothers in Gaza", said Yahya Shalabi, head of We Run Nabeul running club.

The convoy left Tunis, with its members including doctors, lawyers, activists and journalists from all around North Africa.

All have in mind the fate of the Madleen aid boat, boarded by activists including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg and Franco-Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

Israel intercepted the ship on Monday morning, as its passengers attempted to bring aid to Gaza.

"This Convoy of Steadfastness, like that ship, is a message of challenge and will, and this is what the extremist right-wing government [of Israel] fears", Saher Al-Masri, representative of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Tunis

Israel is facing mounting international pressure to let more aid into Gaza.

The Convoy of Steadfastness plans to go through Libya and Egypt to reach the Rafah border crossing.

Egyptian authorities have yet to authorise the group’s entry into their territory.