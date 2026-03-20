Madagascar’s president orders polygraph for aspiring ministers

Madagascar's military leader, President Michael Randrianirina, announced Thursday that anyone applying to become a minister in the new government will undergo lie detector tests to screen for corruption—a rare and unprecedented vetting measure.

"We will know who is corrupt and who can help us," Randrianirina told reporters.

The country has acquired a polygraph machine and a specialist to operate it. Candidates who fail the test "will not proceed to an interview."

Those who pass will then meet with the president and the prime minister.

"We are not looking for someone who is 100% clean, but someone who is more than 60% clean," he said.

Coup leader promises elections

Randrianirina, a colonel in an elite army unit, ousted President Andry Rajoelina in October after weeks of protests led by young Madagascans frustrated by poverty and lack of opportunities in the nation of 32 million.

He fired his entire Cabinet last week and appointed a new prime minister on Sunday. He has promised to hold elections within two years.