Report on the 'State of African Governance' paints mixed picture for continent's political outlook

Governance, legitimacy, partnerships and global influence are set to shape Africa’s political outlook in 2026, according to a new flagship report released after a two-day high-level forum in Brussels.

The APO report, titled “Report on the State of African Governance: Forces of the Future”, examines political trends, governance challenges and stability prospects across the continent, presenting a forward-looking but fragile picture.

“We think there are positive trends in African governance, and we think we should expose it. We should talk about it,” said Viwanou Gnassounou, Chairman of APO’s Advisory Board. “When we do our reports, we point our fingers at those aspects on the continent where we think we can do much, much better. Definitely elections.

“Yes, there have been fair elections on the day of voting. But if you look at the whole process, there is a way of kicking out some of the candidates relatively legally, which does not make it a truly fair election,” he added. “If you want real legitimacy, and if you want your people to feel you represent them, make sure you don’t create frustration or a sense that you are not addressing their issues.”

The report notes that 15 elections are scheduled across Africa this year, posing a key test of whether countries can move toward more credible, peaceful and inclusive electoral processes.

At the forum’s Grand Dialogue, leaders and policymakers described a fragmented international environment in which geopolitical tensions are reshaping alliances and priorities. They stressed, however, that the current moment also offers opportunities for reform and progress.

Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the continent must “have skin in the game” by embracing reform. “For us to move away from business as usual and speak on governance issues and the management of affairs in our respective countries in a way that opens up to the ideas we are putting forward, we must speak with one voice,” he said. “It doesn’t help for me in Zambia to say one thing and in Benin there is a different language being spoken. We have to speak with one voice, with one accord. And of course, we also have to understand that partnerships are crucial.”

Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Ismael Nabe, said that while reports are important, the country’s recent experience shows how discipline, good governance and the rule of law can drive change. “The last three or four years have been great years for us based on discipline and good governance and rule of law,” he said. Guinea has developed a 15-year economic blueprint built on five main pillars and a set of enabling measures, he added.

On Africa’s position in global affairs, the report finds the continent is more consequential to international decision-making than at any time since independence. However, it cautions that being consequential is not the same as being influential, and urges governments and institutions to make choices firmly aligned with Africa’s own interests.

The report depicts a continent under pressure but also in transition. While governance challenges are intensifying, the demand for reform is also growing, particularly among younger populations who are increasingly vocal, driving change and reshaping political debates across Africa.

Reporting by Jerry Fisayo-Bambi for Africanews.