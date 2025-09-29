Madagascar President dissolves government amid deadly protests

President Andry Rajoelina dissolved his government on Monday in response to escalating, youth-led protests over severe water and electricity shortages, a crisis the United Nations reports has left at least 22 people dead and over 100 injured in the most significant challenge to his authority in years.

The protests, now in their third day, were ignited by widespread anger over rolling blackouts and water shortages that can last for over 12 hours.

The demonstrations have grown into the largest the Indian Ocean island has seen in years, inspired by successful "Gen Z" movements in Kenya and Nepal.

In a televised address, a conciliatory President Rajoelina stated, "I comprehend the anger, the sorrow, and the challenges... I have heard the call, felt the pain."

He apologized if officials had failed their duties and promised support for businesses affected by looting.

Violence and contested casualties

The UN Human Rights Office confirmed that casualties resulted from security forces' actions as well as widespread violence and looting by unrelated gangs.

However, Madagascar's foreign ministry rejected the UN's figures, dismissing them as based on "rumors or misinformation."

On Monday, police used tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered at a university and attempted to march toward the city center, following the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew last week.

A globally-inspired protest movement

The Malagasy youth have consciously adopted tactics from abroad, waving a protest flag similar to one used in Nepal—where demonstrations recently toppled a prime minister—and employing online organizing strategies seen in Kenya's anti-tax protests.

This marks a new chapter of digital-native activism in the country.

The unrest represents the most serious challenge for Rajoelina, a former coup leader who first seized power in 2009 and was re-elected in a contentious 2023 vote.

His decision to dissolve the government is a direct attempt to quell the fury and reassert control.