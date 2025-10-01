Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar: Protests ongoing to demand president's resignation as police presence grows

Madagascar police react to protesters demonstrating against chronic electricity and water cuts in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 30 September 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Volana Razafimanantsoa

Madagascar

It was another tense day of protests on the streets of Madagascar on Wednesday, as police presence intensified in an effort to quell the movement.

Security forces locked down the city centre of Antananarivo to prevent protesters from reaching the area known as Democracy Square,. 

“What's happening now is that we want to go to Democracy Square in Ambohijatovo, and we're being blocked here. They're firing tear gas at us, and people are fleeing through the small alleys. The police are still here, in large numbers," one protester told Africanews.

On Tuesday, protesters were able to occupy Democracy Square in the centre of the capital. 

But on Wednesday, the location was deserted. Demonstrators and journalists at the scene denounced an attack on their freedom of speech. 

Gen Z-led demonstrations have been ongoing since Thursday and were prompted by anger over water and power shortages. 

President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his government on Monday, in a failed attempt to appease protesters. They are now demanding this resignation.

“We are not afraid. We 're here because we are ready to fight. We are not going to run away, we are ready to fight to the end," said one protester.

Meanwhile, people close to the president have also called for action. On social media, they are inviting his supporters to come together to support and protect Andry Rajoelina.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..