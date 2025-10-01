Madagascar: Protests ongoing to demand president's resignation as police presence grows

It was another tense day of protests on the streets of Madagascar on Wednesday, as police presence intensified in an effort to quell the movement.

Security forces locked down the city centre of Antananarivo to prevent protesters from reaching the area known as Democracy Square,.

“What's happening now is that we want to go to Democracy Square in Ambohijatovo, and we're being blocked here. They're firing tear gas at us, and people are fleeing through the small alleys. The police are still here, in large numbers," one protester told Africanews.

On Tuesday, protesters were able to occupy Democracy Square in the centre of the capital.

But on Wednesday, the location was deserted. Demonstrators and journalists at the scene denounced an attack on their freedom of speech.

Gen Z-led demonstrations have been ongoing since Thursday and were prompted by anger over water and power shortages.

President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his government on Monday, in a failed attempt to appease protesters. They are now demanding this resignation.

“We are not afraid. We 're here because we are ready to fight. We are not going to run away, we are ready to fight to the end," said one protester.

Meanwhile, people close to the president have also called for action. On social media, they are inviting his supporters to come together to support and protect Andry Rajoelina.