Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Davido's Unavailable is best song of 2023 - Rihanna

Davido's Unavailable is best song of 2023 - Rihanna
Rihanna performs at the 2015 We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi

Afrobeats

Global pop sensation Rihanna has declared the collaborative track "Unavailable" as the standout song of the year, keeping it on constant replay.

The song, a fusion of Afrobeats and amapiano, is a joint effort by Nigerian singer Davido and South African producer Musa Keys.

In a social media shout-out, Rihanna also expressed appreciation for another South African artist, Mnike, identifying one of their tracks as a personal favourite of 2023.

Davido, thrilled by Rihanna's endorsement, responded on social media with a heartfelt "My Ri Ri." This acknowledgement further solidifies the international appeal and recognition of the dynamic collaboration.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..