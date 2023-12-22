Davido's Unavailable is best song of 2023 - Rihanna

Global pop sensation Rihanna has declared the collaborative track "Unavailable" as the standout song of the year, keeping it on constant replay.

The song, a fusion of Afrobeats and amapiano, is a joint effort by Nigerian singer Davido and South African producer Musa Keys.

In a social media shout-out, Rihanna also expressed appreciation for another South African artist, Mnike, identifying one of their tracks as a personal favourite of 2023.

Davido, thrilled by Rihanna's endorsement, responded on social media with a heartfelt "My Ri Ri." This acknowledgement further solidifies the international appeal and recognition of the dynamic collaboration.