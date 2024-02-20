Davido commits ₦300 Million for Nigerian orphanages

Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician Davido has announced plans to donate a sum of “300 million naira to orphanages around Nigeria as my yearly contribution to the nation details of disbursement tomorrow."

Davido made this revelation in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The pledge on Tuesday, February 20 is an outcome of the Adeleke Foundation founded by Davido in 2022 with the help of other charitable organisations, in a bid to help vulnerable children.

In July 2023, he announced the foundation donated over 200 million to orphanages in the country and 13,818 children benefited from it. He also promised to donate some more money in 2024.

In the press release posted at the time he said: "I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist and create a proper framework for the ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria...", arts and entertainment online portal xtribeafrica reported.

The charitable tradition began back in 2021 after the singer's birthday, when he made over ₦200 million in donations after sharing his bank account details on his Twitter (now X) page.