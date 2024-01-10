Tiwa Savage files official complaint against Davido over alleged threats

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has filed a petition against Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over an alleged threat to her life.

In a petition addressed to Lagos State Commissioner of Police Fayoade Adegoke, which is circulating online, Savage claims that the acclaimed 'Unavailable' artist threatened her in response to a social media post she made.

Tiwa has urged the police commissioner to hold Davido accountable for any potential harm to her, asserting that he had sought warnings through their shared connections.

The conflict seems rooted in Tiwa Savage's association with Sophia Momodu, Davido's estranged baby mama. The dispute escalated following Tiwa's Instagram post featuring herself and Sophia Momodu. The petition outlines Davido's objection to the post, accusing Tiwa of taunting him and using derogatory language.

The petition reads: "I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, and Mr David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido."

Tiwa recounts Davido's messages warning her and alleging disrespectful behaviour. She emphasizes their past friendship, including support during his challenges. Tiwa concludes by stating her concerns of online and offline harassment and holds Davido responsible for any harm to her or her family.

The rift between the two artists gained public attention on January 6 when they mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram. Despite past friendship and shared experiences between their children, alleged private confrontations have surfaced on Nigerian blogs, revealing a heated exchange between the two stars.

The unfolding situation is generating widespread interest and concern within the Nigerian entertainment community.