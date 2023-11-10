Welcome to Africanews

Davido bags three nominations at the Grammy awards

Davido performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on....   -  
Copyright © africanews
Robb Cohen/2019 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has received three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The nominations include Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

This is the first time Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

He took to his Twitter X page, saying: “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! 🏆🌎”

The Grammy Awards, which are considered the most prestigious music awards in the world, will take place in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024

