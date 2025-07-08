AI videos falsely show Kenyan President resigning following deadly protests

Fabricated videos falsely claiming that Kenyan President William Ruto has resigned are circulating on social media following widespread anti-government protests.

The deepfake videos, which appear to have been made with AI, show Ruto announcing his resignation and saying that he won’t seek re-election in 2027.

”I am tired, and I have accepted that I have failed to rule this country. 2027 is too far. I have accepted it is one term," the AI-generated Ruto said in the video.

The video has been viewed more than 1,4 million times on TikTok, according to the independent fact-checking organisation Africa Check.

According to the organisation, the AI video used manipulated footage from a June 18 event where the President met delegates from Kisumu County in western Kenya at his residence in Nairobi.

Another now-deleted video shows the fabricated Ruto saying,

"Kenyans, you have said that Ruto must go. I agree, I am a failure and I must go. I was not ready to be president. I just wanted to get rich. I didn't want to be a leader. I am ready to go," reports Africa Check.

AI deepfake video falsely showing Kenyan President Ruto resigning. @Omosomba Marube, Facebook

The fake videos emerged after two weeks marred by violent protests in Kenya.

On Monday, at least 10 people were killed during anti-government protests in the nation’s capital Nairobi, according to Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights. The protests were organised to commemorate the anniversary of pro-democratic protests 35 years ago, a day also known as Saba Saba.

On June 25, 16 people were killed and hundreds injured during violent clashes across Kenya between protesters, police and violent gangs on the anniversary of a deadly tax bill protest in 2024.

Following the violent clashes, many young Kenyans have called for the resignation of President Ruto.

Barely two years into his Presidency, Ruto became exceedingly unpopular after proposing steep tax increases in 2024 seen as contradicting his campaign promise of helping the working class.

Harsh crackdowns on protesters and a controversial ban on media coverage of the tax bill anniversary protest have supercharged the discontent.

“He has control of the institutions, but he doesn’t have control of the people,” said Karuti Kanyinga, an analyst and professor of development studies at the University of Nairobi in an interview with AP.

Kanyinga noted that Ruto suffers “a low level of public confidence” and that he is probably the most hated man in Kenya.

This is not the first time that President Ruto has been the target of AI deepfakes. In April, a manipulated video emerged which falsely claimed to show the President staging a media stunt with a hospital patient, AFP Fact Check reported.