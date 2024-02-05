2024 GRAMMYs: Tyla beats Burna Boy and Davido to win best African Music Performance

South African singer Tyla secured a triumphant win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, clinching the Best African Music Performance award on Sunday.

The 22-year-old outshone notable Nigerian contenders, including Davido, Asake, and Burna Boy. Tyla's chart-topping track 'Water' emerged victorious over songs by Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr.

Notably, 'Water' achieved global success, ranking in the top 10 across 16 countries, including the UK and the US. The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon Tyla during the 66th Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

It marks the inaugural year of the Best African Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards. In her acceptance speech, Tyla could not contain her excitement as she thanked those who she could remember in the moment.

“If you don't know me, my name is Tyla. I'm from South Africa and last year God decided to change my whole life, so thank you so much to God,” she said.

“Thank you to my team, my family; I know my mother's crying somewhere in here. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category. It's so important and I know I'm forgetting some things, but I won a Grammy! Thank you, thank you.”

Speaking to the Recording Academy after accepting her first Grammy award, Tyla exclaimed how she was “shaking” and was honoured to win the award.

She told the reporter that her father already called dibs on the award and has already marked a place to put it in his room.

Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages for the singer.