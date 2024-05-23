Burna Boy to make Nollywood debut

Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has ventured into filmmaking.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner is set to make his debut as an executive producer in Black Mic Mac’s upcoming movie ‘3 Cold Dishes.’

Burna Boy would executively produce the movie through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded alongside Bose Ogulu, his mother.

The movie will also be co-produced by Ifind, Alma Prods, Asurf Films, and Martian Network.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, ‘3 Cold Dishes’ is a story set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The film features a star-studded cast including Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, and Brutus Richards, as well as some Ivorian and Senegalese actors.