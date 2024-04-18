Burna Boy, William Ruto land a spot on ‘TIME’ 2024 Most Influential People

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, Kenyan President William Ruto, and South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi have secured spots on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

Burna Boy was honoured in the icons category for his significant impact on the music industry, with Grammy-winning singer Angélique Kidjo praising him as a historic figure.

Kolisi's leadership skills, particularly showcased during South Africa's Rugby World Cup victory, earned him recognition for bringing hope to his nation, as highlighted by comedian Trevor Noah.

President Ruto was commended for his efforts in spearheading Africa's climate action, though Time journalist Justin Worland noted challenges within his country that need addressing.

Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate Frank Mugisha made the list for his courageous stance against his country's stringent anti-gay legislation.

Julienne Lusenge, a human rights activist from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was honoured for her tireless work in combating sexual and gender-based violence and advocating for women's political participation.

Time also spotlighted Kennedy Odede, a social entrepreneur tackling poverty and education issues in Kenya's largest slum, Kibera.

The annual Time 100 list celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to shaping the world in the past year.