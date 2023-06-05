Burna Boy takes London by storm with epic concert

London was on fire on Sunday as Nigeria’s music sensation, Burna Boy, made history as the first African artist to headline a UK stadium.

With 80,000 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was electrifying as the crowd eagerly awaited the show, social media posts were evident.

From his early banger "Like to Party" to the anthemic "Last Last," Burna Boy unleashed a setlist that spanned his incredible decade-long career. The sold-out show was a true testament to his undeniable talent.

Burna Boy commanded the stage, surrounded by a multitude of energetic dancers who added an extra flair to the performance.

Throughout the two-hour extravaganza held at the iconic grounds of West Ham United football club, Burna Boy was joined by an impressive lineup of stars including Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan. The collaborations took the energy to another level, leaving the audience in awe.

According to Eddie Kadi, the charismatic host of the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC radio, African music has been making waves beyond boundaries for quite some time. The secret behind Afrobeats' massive popularity lies in its ability to absorb and transform various genres.

Burna Boy's groundbreaking concert not only showcased his remarkable talent but also served as a celebration of the global impact of African music.