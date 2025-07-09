Thriving, not just surviving: Gloria Gaynor releases new EP

Gloria Gaynor proves she's thriving, not just surviving, with the release of her new EP.

At 81 years old, the legendary performer has unveiled a fresh collection of five new tracks, led by the debut single “Fida Known.”

The EP marks a bold step forward in her decades-long musical journey, showcasing her enduring talent and passion. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Gaynor reflected on her illustrious career and the inspiration behind her latest music.

Gaynor spoke of the most obvious difference when making music in the digital era. She was making the comparison to modern recording technology, where musicians can now collaborate on the same track from opposite coasts - sometimes without ever meeting in person.

“It's very different today because, you know, years ago you'd all be in the studio, at least with the rhythm section together, you'd be in this studio with your background singers and you'd have your own mics, but you'd still be in the studio together," she said.

But Gaynor sees something essential lost in that process. Gaynor also reflected on the continued success of her 1980s smash hit, “I Will Survive,” and why it remains such a powerful anthem decades later.

Gaynor revealed that when she recorded the song, she wasn’t drawing from heartbreak. Instead, she was channeling her emotions from a personal health struggle.

Gaynor sees no end in sight for making music, and that her legacy has a goal.