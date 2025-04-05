Malian music legend Amadou Bagayoko Dies at 70

Malian singer Amadou Bagayoko passed away on April 4 at the age of 70 due to an illness, as confirmed by his family.

Amadou Bagayoko, who, alongside his wife, formed the iconic blind musical duo Amadou & Mariam, passed away on Friday in Bamako at the age of 70 due to an illness, as confirmed by his family and the Malian government.

Born in Bamako on October 24, 1954, Amadou displayed a natural talent for music from a young age.

He began learning percussion at just two years old and transitioned to the harmonica and flute by the age of ten.

However, it was his uncle's guitar that truly captivated him.

Between 1974 and 1980, he was a member of the Ambassadeurs du Motel, one of Mali's most prominent bands, which featured Salif Keïta among its members.

After losing his sight during adolescence due to congenital cataracts, he joined the Institute for Young Blind People in Bamako in 1975.

With a burgeoning career and a deep passion for music, he caught the attention of Mariam Doumbia, who would later become his wife.

"Rest in peace, Maestro," expressed Congolese artist Fally Ipupa shortly after the news of the passing of renowned Malian artist Amadou Bagayoko.

Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour also shared his sentiments, stating, "I will never forget his friendship," referring to Bagayoko, who was part of the internationally acclaimed duo Amadou and Mariam alongside singer Mariam Doumbia.