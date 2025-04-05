Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Malian music legend Amadou Bagayoko Dies at 70

Mali's singers Amadou Bagayoko, center and Mariam Doumbia, left, known as Amadou and Mariam duo perform the song "Africa mon amour" Friday, Feb. 8, 2013, in Paris, France.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Francois Mori/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Mali

Malian singer Amadou Bagayoko passed away on April 4 at the age of 70 due to an illness, as confirmed by his family.

Amadou Bagayoko, who, alongside his wife, formed the iconic blind musical duo Amadou & Mariam, passed away on Friday in Bamako at the age of 70 due to an illness, as confirmed by his family and the Malian government.

Born in Bamako on October 24, 1954, Amadou displayed a natural talent for music from a young age.

He began learning percussion at just two years old and transitioned to the harmonica and flute by the age of ten.

However, it was his uncle's guitar that truly captivated him.

Between 1974 and 1980, he was a member of the Ambassadeurs du Motel, one of Mali's most prominent bands, which featured Salif Keïta among its members.

After losing his sight during adolescence due to congenital cataracts, he joined the Institute for Young Blind People in Bamako in 1975.

With a burgeoning career and a deep passion for music, he caught the attention of Mariam Doumbia, who would later become his wife.

"Rest in peace, Maestro," expressed Congolese artist Fally Ipupa shortly after the news of the passing of renowned Malian artist Amadou Bagayoko.

Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour also shared his sentiments, stating, "I will never forget his friendship," referring to Bagayoko, who was part of the internationally acclaimed duo Amadou and Mariam alongside singer Mariam Doumbia.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..