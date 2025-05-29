BET awards to honour four legendary Black performers

Honouring Black performers, singers, actors, songwriters and artists: this was the goal of Black Entertainment Television (BET), an American TV channel, when it founded the eponymous awards ceremony in 2001.

To celebrate the awards turning 25 this year, BET has selected four legendary performers to receive a special recognition for their artistry, but also their advocacy: singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Jamie Foxx and gospel singer Kirk Franklin are set to receive the Ultimate Icon Award at the ceremony, which will take place next month.

BET says the Ultimate Icon recipients were selected for their role in entertainment, their community impact and advocacy.

Meanwhile, rapper and singer Kendrick Lamar is the leading nominee for the BET awards.

Actor Kevin Hart wil be hosting the show. The ceremony will air live on 9 June from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.