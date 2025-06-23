Mali and Russia sign deal on nuclear energy during Goïta's Moscow visit

Mali and Russia signed agreements on Monday to bolster their economic and trade relations, including a cooperation deal on "the peaceful use of nuclear energy", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Mali’s interim president Assimi Goïta met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a five-day official visit to Moscow, beginning on Sunday.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on the creation of "an Intergovernmental Russia–Mali Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation."

"Our trade numbers remains modest, but, first of all, they are showing a positive trend", Vladimir Putin said.

"Secondly, and importantly, there are promising areas for cooperation such as geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics, and, as I mentioned earlier, humanitarian projects."

The talks were aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Today, we acknowledge that we have good cooperation with the Russian Federation", Assimi Goïta said.

"All of this demonstrates the effectiveness and trust between our countries."

Goïta's visit to Moscow comes shortly after Russian paramilitary group Wagner left Mali. Wagner had been deployed in the country since December 2021 and had been repeatedly accused of human rights abuses.

It was replaced by the Africa Corps, an organisation managed by the Russian government.

Countries of the Alliance of Sahel States have increasingly turned to Russia for help to fight jihadist groups.

Attacks against military facilities have intensified in Mali in recent weeks. The al-Qaeda linked jihadist group Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) killed dozens of soldiers in an attack on a military base this month.

Earlier in June, the Kremlin said it planned to boost economic and military cooperation with African countries.