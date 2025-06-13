Devastating floods in Eastern Cape Leave 78 dead as rescue efforts continue

Rescue teams spent a third day working through debris and floodwaters to locate the missing and recover bodies after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The water was up to my knees. We climbed onto the sofas and got out through the door. We ran to a nearby passage to escape. Within 30 minutes, the whole house was covered in water,” said Shumie Sopiseka, a victim.

The worst flooding hit the town of Mthatha and surrounding areas, sweeping away victims along with parts of their homes and vehicles.

“I need psychological help because I saw people die in front of me. They were swept away by the water along with the corrugated iron sheets. Others were trying to hold on or climb onto something, but it broke and they ended up dying. That’s why you still see people being recovered and others who haven’t been found yet,” explained Zinathi Vuso, another victim.

The South African government has urged caution in the coming days, as more extreme weather is expected.

According to the latest toll, at least 78 people have died in these winter floods in the Eastern Cape province.